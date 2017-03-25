A prescription for indigestion

Sir, – I am a well-preserved 65-year-old grandfather who is regularly entrusted with the care of my young grandchildren. I have survived recessions, the weather, boarding school, alcoholism, depression, and my late mother-in-law’s cooking.

Recently my wife sent me to McCabe’s pharmacy to get Motilium, where I was told by the assistant that, because I’m over 60, she wouldn’t sell it to me without a note from my doctor. “It’s for your own good,” she said.

It was bad enough being infantilised, but the real killer was being told how badly I’m ageing. – Yours, etc,

TOM FARRELL,

Swords,

Co Dublin.