A new use for Stormont

Sir, – Now that Northern Ireland’s politicians have shown that they have no further use for the building, I wonder if it would be possible to have the graceful Stormont House dismantled and re-erected in Edinburgh as a welcome replacement for the dismal concrete shed that currently houses the Scottish parliament?

If Theresa May were to facilitate this, I feel sure that MSPs would demonstrate Scotland’s gratitude by abandoning any call for a second independence referendum. – Yours, etc,

JOHN EOIN DOUGLAS,

Edinburgh.