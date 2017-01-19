A ‘new puritanism’ in universities?

Sir, – It seems that after an incredible 62 years on campus, Prof John A Murphy could do with taking one more class at UCC (“Historian warns of limits on freedom of expression‘new puritanism’ in universities”, January 19th). May I suggest something along the lines of feminist theory, with a focus on everyday sexism? Hopefully it may clear up for him the difference between “censorship” and questioning a culture where the sexualisation of women is the norm and perpetuated by patriarchal mind-frames that trivialises it as a “bawdy send-up”. – Yours, etc,

LAURA DALY,

Stillorgan,

Co Dublin.