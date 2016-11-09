A memorable win over the All Blacks

Sir, – Following the exploits in Chicago on Saturday, I am reminded of the sentiments of the late professional tennis player Vitas Gerulaitis when he finally snapped a long losing streak against adversary Jimmy Connors. “Nobody beats Vitas Gerulaitis 17 times in a row”, deadpanned Gerulaitis in the post-match milieu.

Let Saturday’s thrills be a lesson to rugby fans everywhere; nobody remains undefeated against Ireland 29 times in a row. – Yours, etc,

É LALOR,

Dundrum,Dublin 14.

Sir, – It’s obvious that Ireland’s rugby team won the great victory in Chicago because the ghost of Charles Comiskey crossed from the south side to the northside to ensure that heavenly Irish ancestors would provide victory in the Chicago Cubs park. Charles established Comiskey Park for the Chicago White Sox in 1900, and generations of Chicagoans of Irish descent – from south, north or west side – still come to cheer the Sox on. – Yours, etc,

MARY MAHER,

Dublin 6.