A liberal bias in the media?

A chara, – It is interesting to note that when it comes to contentious social issues, those who work in the media champion almost exclusively the liberal side of the debate. This uniformity of opinion among those in the industry does not reflect the views of society in general. How has it come about that those who would take a more conservative view of such topics seemingly find it all but impossible to find employment in the media? It might almost cause one to wonder if some form of discriminatory practice is going on in the sector! – Is mise,

Rev PATRICK G BURKE,

Castlecomer,

Co Kilkenny.