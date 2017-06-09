A hothead’s cold contempt?

Sir, – Further to your editorial “Hot air from a hothead” (June 6th), Donald Trump’s abandonment of the Paris climate agreement was surprisingly based on fact – the fact that it was agreed to by former US president Barack Obama.

This mirrors Mr Trump’s distain for the Affordable Care Act (also known as Obamacare) because it was promoted by Mr Obama.The Trans-Pacific Partnership trade agreement and the Nato alliance, both also championed by Mr Obama, have also been maligned by Mr Trump. The trend is becoming blatant; Donald Trump has cold contempt for the achievements of Mr Obama.

The hothead in the Oval Office endangers not only the atmospheric environment, but also the social and political environments. – Yours, etc,

DAN DONOVAN,

Dungarvan,

Co Waterford.