Sir, – Brian Boyd’s timely piece announcing the death knell of quackery is to be welcomed (“Goodbye and good riddance to the nonsense of homeopathy”, Opinion & Analysis, November 23rd).

He was correct to caution against complacency. In this age of truthiness, post-truth and plain outright lies, we need to be more vigilant than ever of snake-oil salespeople, and not just the perma-tanned ones residing in gold towers. – Yours, etc,

CIAN CARLIN,

London.