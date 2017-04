Sir, – For the past four years I have noted when I first saw the arrival of the swallows who nest in our garage.

They arrived as follows: April 7th, 2014. April 7th, 2015. April 12th, 2016; and this morning, April 12th, 2016.

One swallow used to sit on the roof during the summer chattering away, it didn’t arrive last year. I wonder if she was the leader? – Yours, etc,

LINDSAY GILLESPIE,

Carlow.