A cap on rent increases?

Sir, – Although my instincts are always to support tenants rather than landlords, I am disappointed by the Government’s planned interference in the landlord-tenant relationship by legislating to keep rent increases in Dublin and Cork to 4 per cent annually (“Rent rises to be limited in Dublin and Cork”, December 13th).

Already landlords are leaving the market due to the numerous factors that work against them, including higher interest rates than most countries in Europe, ineffective protection of landlords from destructive or non-paying tenants, property tax, and low rents outside Dublin.

However, the hostile attitude to landlords that is a key part of the Irish psyche prevails. I wouldn’t blame landlords if they made a 4 per cent annual increase a target rather than an upper limit. – Yours, etc,

GARRY BURY,

Dalkey, Co Dublin.