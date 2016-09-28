A ‘braggadocious’ US presidential debate

Sir, – Bluster, bluff, bombast, belligerence, braggadocio and bumptiousness. Donald Trump exhibits qualities the American nation has too often chosen to endorse, particularly in its global political and business affairs.

Perhaps this is the reason he is championed and vilified by the American electorate in almost equal measure – championed by those who desire to be like him and see in him their alter ego, and vilified by those for whom those same traits are repellent. – Yours, etc,

PATRICIA MULKEEN,

Ballinfull,

Sligo.

Sir, – Having watched the first of the three US presidential debates, live and online in the comfort of my bed with the latest smartphone technology, I marvel at what America has given us.

Hillary Clinton was the clear winner but Donald Trump, with his outlandish claims and grandiose view of the world, was just pure, unadulterated entertainment. Indeed I don’t think I would have watched this amazing spectacle, not to mind staying with it for the 90 or so minutes, were it not for this made-for-TV star.

The reality though is that it will be such states as Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Florida, which Mr Trump referred to repeatedly during the debate, that will most likely decide who the next president of the United States will be. And blaming Mexico and China will do his chances no harm in those battleground neighbourhoods.

Irrespective of what happens on November 8th, credit should be given Donald Trump for taking the boredom out of politics, for a while at any rate. He has engaged the American electorate and countries right around the world like no other before him. And that can’t be a bad thing. – Yours, etc,

TOM McELLIGOTT,

Listowel,

Co Kerry.

Sir, – A 90-minute live American TV show without any commercial breaks was already a more amazing spectacle than either of its main participants could have hoped to achieve. – Yours, etc,

PADRAIG J O’CONNOR,

Rathfarnham,

Dublin 14.

Sir, – Donald Trump may have been “braggadocious” during the debate, but his body language afterwards told a very different story! – Yours, etc,

OLIVER McGRANE,

Rathfarnham,

Dublin 16.

Sir, – I have seldom read such a litany of self-serving and self-centred sentiments as those described in your “Trump’s Irish voters” report (September 24th).

The consensus seemed to be that these comfortable middle-class Irish-Americans will vote to put a jackass in the White House, despite what it would mean for US and world security, as long as their tax breaks are safeguarded and they will not be asked to contribute to the welfare or healthcare of those less well-off.

It is all quite reminiscent of the attitude of those in this country who vote for local single-issue Independents, regardless of national consequences. – Yours, etc,

KEVIN CLEARY,

Dublin 6W.