Kathy Sheridan: Why Mary Robinson’s ‘eat less meat’ line is tough for farmers to chew on
‘Did any of Robinson’s critics reflect on fact she was not addressing a local cumann meeting?’
“After last week’s eruption of mockery, defensiveness, whataboutery directed at Mary Robinson (above), many of us were left wondering where lies the long-vaunted sophistication in the farmers’ lobby?” Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times
In a convenience store in a pretty west of Ireland village, the first display inside the door is a fridge piled high with €3 chickens. Three euro. The price of two batch loaves. Or a latte. We may assume that those creatures’ short lives were not spent clucking about in the sunlight, being hand fed by a decent son of the soil.