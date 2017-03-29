Kathy Sheridan: Time to look at link between extremism and sexual violence
Many who kill in the name of religion have a history of assault on wives and partners
The UK Houses of Parliament following the attack by Khalid Masood: his wife Farzana fled their three-month-old marriage after violence from her “controlling psychopath” husband. Photograph: Chris J Ratcliffe/AFP/Getty Images
No evidence emerged that Khalid Masood had been radicalised in prison in 2003, or had an association with Islamic State or al-Qaeda, but “there was clearly an interest in jihad”, said Neil Basu, the senior national co-ordinator for UK counterterrorism policing, on Monday.