Kathy Sheridan: Rational compassion beats empathy
In the social media world the heart always wins over the head – but it shouldn’t
“The fact is, it’s not possible to feel every single person’s pain and be useful citizens.” Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters
A family spends nearly a week chasing down the result of a biopsy. The man who holds the potentially life-changing information is the surgeon, a senior hospital consultant. He is clearly very busy. Very, very busy. And though this might seem presumptuous, so are the family members. Busy trying to hold down jobs and contracts and looking after other people; busy reassuring the hospital patient; busy trying to look normal; busy trying not to lose their minds in the most sadistic of all waiting games.