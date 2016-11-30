Kathy Sheridan: Michael D got it wrong on Fidel Castro
Our elected leaders should be less effusive about foreign leaders – living or dead
President Michael D Higgins signs the book of condolence for former Cuban leader Fidel Castro. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill
On BBC Radio 4 last Sunday morning, the writer Peter Hitchens applied his fly-swatting skills to the Castro headlines. So Castro made revolutions “sexy”, he quoted; ran a country where no one starved, where excellent healthcare was universal and illiteracy was eliminated?