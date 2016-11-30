Kathy Sheridan: Michael D got it wrong on Fidel Castro

Our elected leaders should be less effusive about foreign leaders – living or dead

Kathy Sheridan

President Michael D Higgins signs the book of condolence for former Cuban leader Fidel Castro. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

President Michael D Higgins signs the book of condolence for former Cuban leader Fidel Castro. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

On BBC Radio 4 last Sunday morning, the writer Peter Hitchens applied his fly-swatting skills to the Castro headlines. So Castro made revolutions “sexy”, he quoted; ran a country where no one starved, where excellent healthcare was universal and illiteracy was eliminated?

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.