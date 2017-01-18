Kathy Sheridan: Media wakes up to the danger of Trump tactics

US president-elect has had thousands of hours of airtime for his flights of ignorance

Kathy Sheridan

Donald Trump: The media is beginning to realise that a neutral voice is a lame tool. Photograph: Damon Winter/The New York Times

Donald Trump: The media is beginning to realise that a neutral voice is a lame tool. Photograph: Damon Winter/The New York Times

There was a time when journalists who had left the industry for professional politics and then returned, were obliged to undergo quarantine – work at arm’s length from their old speciality – for a while. The purpose was to lend distance and shake off any residual partisanship. People may sneer at the point of such lofty ideals in this era of glorious disruption, but what is the alternative?

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.