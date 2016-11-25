John McManus: Only one in five is living the Irish dream

Fair rewards are elusive and this creates a breeding ground for populist solutions

John McManus

Only the top 20 per cent of Irish households have a disposable income in excess of €60,000 and can be said to be “living the dream”.

The cost of the Irish dream is now €50,000 year. And that is just for the entry-level version. What we are talking about here is having a house, a partner, two kids and a car. Not included is private schooling, skiing holidays and all the other aspirations of the urban middle classes.

