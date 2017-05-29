Italy offers a warning for new maternity hospital

Religious ownership means doctors in many Italian hospitals will not carry out abortions

Laura Fano Morrissey

Cannizzaro hospital in Catania, Sicily. Valentina Miluzzo was denied a termination at the facility last year and died, despite abortion being legal in Italy for 40 years.

In October 2016, 32-year old Valentina Miluzzo died of sepsis after a doctor at Cannizzaro obstetrics and gynaecology hospital in Catania on the east coast of Sicily refused to perform a termination following complications in her twin pregnancy.

