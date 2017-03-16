It is the State that owes religious orders

Sir, – I hold no brief for gratuitous cruelty, and when members of religious orders are proven to be guilty in this regard, then the individuals concerned must be held accountable.

However, it’s a big step from this to demand collective responsibility from the entire order(s) for the crimes of some of their members. Especially when many of these people led exemplary lives and devoted themselves selflessly to those in their care.

In the course of my education, primary and secondary, I and my classmates, came across many cruel lay teachers. On this basis, and in the interests of fairness, surely Richard Bruton must demand that the entire assets of the INTO and ASTI are up for grabs! Why single out the religious orders?

On a related matter, an accountant friend of mine has done a rough calculation on the contribution of religious orders to the State in terms of educational, health and other services provided, vis-a-vis the salaries drawn by the religious themselves. His calculations (adjusted for inflation) show that were contemporary average salary rates applied, the result is that the State actually owes the religious orders approximately €700 million. Over to you, Mr Bruton. – Yours, etc,

ERIC CONWAY,

Navan, Co Meath.