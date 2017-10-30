Huge unfairness lies at heart of the local property tax
Problem lies with flawed way the tax funding baseline for each local authority is determined
Catherine Murphy: “The fact is that we have been sold a lie about local property tax, which was introduced in haste in 2013 at the behest of the troika.”
We need to talk about local property tax. Not in a headline grabbing way that reduces it to a simple question of how much more you or I may have to pay when the controversial tax is reviewed in 2019.