Golden opportunity to represent the diaspora could be lost

As the Oireachtas reconvenes, the newly elected members of Seanad Éireann have been fast off the mark in pushing the proposed reforms of the second chamber. These far-reaching proposals could be enacted within a few short months. However, I am alarmed that a golden opportunity could be lost.

There is a glaring omission and a potential major error in not properly addressing representation for the diaspora – those many women and men scattered around the world who are proud to be Irish and who want to retain links with their homeland.

And while the proposals will allow the diaspora to vote, this will not ensure representation, participation and geographic spread. We risk missing out on a brilliant opportunity and new thinking for our island and our place in the world.

The working group on Seanad reform published its report last year. I’m sorry to say but the truth is that they simply don’t ‘get it’.

The group has acknowledged that the diaspora can play a role in a revitalised Seanad. It has proposed that half of the 60 members of the reconstituted Seanad be elected by universal suffrage with all Irish passport holders, including emigrants and residents in Northern Ireland, entitled to vote.

The Taoiseach would still nominate 11 members while all higher education graduates could vote in the election for six seats and the remaining 13 members would be elected by serving members of the Dáil, the outgoing Seanad and serving members of local authorities.

At first glance, this looks generous. But my problem is that there is no guarantee anybody from overseas will be elected and we will have to continue to rely on the generosity of the Taoiseach of the day to nominate somebody to represent the diaspora.

Don’t get me wrong. The group’s suggestion does represent progress of a sort for our scattered people. However, it should go to the next level by providing direct global geographical representation for the diaspora. Essentially I am proposing that a certain number of Senators – perhaps 10 out of 60 – be elected who represent different parts of the world.

For example, we might have two from the UK, three from the US, one each from Australia, the Middle East and Africa etc, while the seventh generation of the Irish in Argentina might even get a look in.

Just think about it for a moment. They would bring a richness and a diversity of views that could enhance the work of the renewed Seanad in bringing in fresh perspectives on social and economic challenges.

There could also be massive financial and cultural benefits to our island from this. All this fits in with new thinking about what it means to be Irish. We are no longer being defined by individuals limited to an island but by our people in whatever part of the globe they are.

Technology

The Seanad provides a platform for ‘out-of-the-box’ thinking, overall strategy and articulating who and what we are in terms other than money. That said, this sort of geographical representation could bring with it enormous economic spin-offs while the election process itself in different parts of the world would be a powerful catalyst for making the Irish community more globally cohesive.

I have no doubt that allocating some seats to the diaspora would dramatically reshape Ireland, not by territory but as a people. It would also enhance the work of agencies such as Enterprise Ireland, Tourism Ireland, Bord Bia and the Department of Foreign Affairs. The marginal investment cost would pay for itself many times over.

The diaspora would have a tangible and institutionalised link with Ireland. The local administration base is already in place through the embassies and consulates which are in regular contact with tens of thousands of Irish passport holders locally.

Why couldn’t the diaspora’s Australian senator use the Irish embassy in Canberra as his or her administrative base and for video links to meetings of the chamber? The same diaspora voting register could also be used for the Presidential election.

All of this can be mobilised by technology which gives us the ability to have direct connectivity, direct voting and real discussion and, ultimately, empowerment of people to make better communities and a better world, and for individual opportunity in the spirit of Irish excellence and adventure globally.

It’s time to make all of the diaspora the friends of Ireland.

Enda O’Coineen is chairman of Kilcullen Kapital Partners, president of the Irish Pubs Global Federation and president of the Atlantic Youth Trust charity