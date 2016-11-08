Fintan O'Toole: Trump is a symptom not the disease

Victory for Clinton would not mark end of crisis of democracy in United States

Fintan O'Toole

There is a particular kind of fear we know to be especially corrosive of democracy – status anxiety. When people are afraid of losing a status they have or have had, they turn nasty. Photograph: Molly Riley/AFP/Getty Images

There is a particular kind of fear we know to be especially corrosive of democracy – status anxiety. When people are afraid of losing a status they have or have had, they turn nasty. Photograph: Molly Riley/AFP/Getty Images

The worst thing that can happen today is that Donald Trump wins. The second worst is that the defeat of Trump creates a smug belief that the crisis of democracy has passed. Trump is a symptom – he is not the deep-seated disease. We should use the f-word sparingly, but the western democracies have within them something of the same psychosis that produced fascism. The election result, either way, will not cure that psychosis. If we lose sight of that merely because Hillary Clinton wins, we will have wasted a providential warning.

