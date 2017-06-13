Fintan O’Toole: Theresa May faces Irish obstacle on the Brexit tracks
Arlene Foster’s DUP will tie British government into believing three impossible things
DUP leader Arlene Foster and British prime minister Theresa May: “The biggest problem with the DUP’s insistence that Northern Ireland must not have special status is that it already does.” Photograph: Charles McQuillan/PA Wire
Clio, the muse of history, has a wicked sense of humour. You can hear her cackling to herself these last few days: “What can I do to make the Brexit fantasia even nuttier? Ah yes – the return of the repressed! They recklessly ignored Ireland. Wouldn’t it be such a laugh to leave their whole mad project at the mercy of a weird Irish party? What’s this they’re called? Hup, mup, dup?”