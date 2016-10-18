Fintan O’Toole: Is a woman who has an abortion as depraved as a child rapist?
Even Donald Trump withdrew his call to punish women who have abortions
More than 5,600 women in Ireland tried to buy abortion pills online over a five-year period from one Dutch-based supplier alone
Last week, in the Central Criminal Court, a 66-year-old man was sentenced to 14 years in prison. He had inflicted a “catalogue of horror” on his son, from the age of six, including multiple rapes and confining the little boy in a closed wooden box. It was a literally unspeakable set of crimes – the boy wrote in his heartbreakingly eloquent statement that “Words have not even been invented yet for what my dad has done to me.”