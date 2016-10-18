Fintan O’Toole: Is a woman who has an abortion as depraved as a child rapist?

Even Donald Trump withdrew his call to punish women who have abortions

Fintan O'Toole
More than 5,600 women in Ireland tried to buy abortion pills online over a five-year period from one Dutch-based supplier alone

More than 5,600 women in Ireland tried to buy abortion pills online over a five-year period from one Dutch-based supplier alone

Last week, in the Central Criminal Court, a 66-year-old man was sentenced to 14 years in prison. He had inflicted a “catalogue of horror” on his son, from the age of six, including multiple rapes and confining the little boy in a closed wooden box. It was a literally unspeakable set of crimes – the boy wrote in his heartbreakingly eloquent statement that “Words have not even been invented yet for what my dad has done to me.”

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.