Fianna Fáil eyes up political return for Barry Andrews

Fianna Fáil is eyeing up a political return for former minister and ex-Goal chief executive Barry Andrews as the party seeks to make gains in Dublin at the next general election.

Party figures are understood to have spoken to Mr Andrews about standing in Dún Laoghaire, the constituency he served as a TD for nine years, at the next election.

Mr Andrews was chief executive of Goal from 2013 until last October, when he resigned amid a US investigation into its multimillion-euro Syria operation.

The investigation by the US office of the inspector general resulted in the Department of Foreign Affairs withholding €10 million in funding from Goal.

In his resignation statement Mr Andrews said the circumstances of the investigation were “extremely uncomfortable for Goal” which applied “exacting standards” to the management of its programmes, and that he had endeavoured to apply those standards. “However, it has become clear to me that Goal requires a fresh start in terms of leadership.”

Since he left the charity senior Fianna Fáil figures have discussed the possibility of his return in an attempt to regain the Dún Laoghaire seat he once held.

Mr Andrews did not return a request for comment.

Christmas breakfast

However, some eyebrows were raised when he attended a recent Fianna Fáil Christmas breakfast in the constituency along with leader Micheál Martin.

The fact that there are currently three sitting Fine Gael TDs in a four-seat constituency leads Fianna Fáil to believe it has a good chance of a seat next time out.

Mr Andrews held a seat in the constituency for Fianna Fáil between 2002 and 2011, when he lost out in the party’s post-bailout electoral meltdown.

A barrister, he was appointed minister of state for children by then taoiseach Brian Cowen in 2008.

He comes from a strong Fianna Fáil family. His father, David, was a Dún Laoghaire TD between 1965 and 2002, during which time he served as minister for foreign affairs when the Belfast Agreement was negotiated.

Although boundary changes for the next election have yet to be finalised, it is likely that Dún Laoghaire will remain a four-seat constituency. Three Fine Gael TDs currently represent the constituency, with Minister for Jobs Mary Mitchell O’Connor and first time TD Maria Bailey returned at the February general election. Seán Barrett was automatically returned because he served as ceann comhairle in the last Dáil.

Selection convention

People Before Profit-Anti Austerity Alliance TD Richard Boyd Barrett is the other TD.

The last election saw former minister for education Mary Hanafin and local councillor Cormac Devlin run for Fianna Fáil. Mr Devlin was chosen at the selection convention ahead of Ms Hanafin and councillor Kate Feeney, but Ms Hanafin was later added to the ticket by party headquarters. She is likely to seek a place on the party ticket again, as is Mr Devlin.

When asked if Mr Andrews could expect difficulties in getting through a selection convention, a Fianna Fáil source indicated Mr Andrews could probably rely on the support of some who supported Mr Devlin at the last election.