You cannot decry public drug use and object to injecting centres
All Dubliners need to be provided for – hoteliers, councillors, and heroin addicts too
Dublin City Councillor Mannix Flynn said injecting centres would “kill communities”. File photograph: Cyril Byrne
Addicts, particularly heroin addicts, are demeaned in our society. There’s the language we use to describe them. There’s the disdain. There’s ignoring the flow of addicts through cities and towns, stepping over people nodding out and wanting to get far away from someone who looks high or out of it.