Why no party will want to bring down the budget process

A common concern of Dáil deputies returning yesterday for a new parliamentary session – and facing a budget next month that all parties will hope to shape and influence – was how to minimise the political risk of that process. No party wants or, given the public mood, is likely to benefit from a general election that is caused by a budget miscalculation. The political lesson of 1982 should not be forgotten. Then a minority Fine Gael Labour coalition was unexpectedly defeated on a measure to levy VAT on children’s shoes and clothing. This minority Coalition is governing from an even weaker political position.

The Government has outlined its legislative programme for the rest of the year. However, given its minority status, the pace of implementation will depend on the cross-party support it secures for individual measures. Transport Minister Shane Ross has made reform of the appointment of judges a key concern of the Independent Alliance. He has insisted no new judges can be appointed before new legislation has been passed.

But already, with one Supreme Court and two Circuit Court positions unfilled, it could be well into 2017 before the judicial appointments legislation is passed. In the meantime, more judicial vacancies may occur and in the context of a case load that is steadily increasing, justice delayed may be justice denied – at least for some.

Consideration by the Dáil Public Accounts Committee tomorrow of the National Asset Management Agency (Nama) sale of its Northern Ireland property portfolio (Project Eagle) is set to be one of the major issues of the new parliamentary session. The Comptroller & Auditor General has claimed that Nama’s sale of Project Eagle has cost the taxpayer €200million, an assertion the State agency has strongly rejected.

In addition, having tried and failed in a referendum to abolish the Seanad, Taoiseach Enda Kenny will tomorrow set out his proposals for reform of the Upper House. For decades all attempts at major reform of the Seanad have failed. Can Mr Kenny succeed now?