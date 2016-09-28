Why no party will want to bring down the budget process

Returning deputies are unlikely to benefit from election caused by miscalculation

 

A common concern of Dáil deputies returning yesterday for a new parliamentary session – and facing a budget next month that all parties will hope to shape and influence – was how to minimise the political risk of that process. No party wants or, given the public mood, is likely to benefit from a general election that is caused by a budget miscalculation. The political lesson of 1982 should not be forgotten. Then a minority Fine Gael Labour coalition was unexpectedly defeated on a measure to levy VAT on children’s shoes and clothing. This minority Coalition is governing from an even weaker political position.

The Government has outlined its legislative programme for the rest of the year. However, given its minority status, the pace of implementation will depend on the cross-party support it secures for individual measures. Transport Minister Shane Ross has made reform of the appointment of judges a key concern of the Independent Alliance. He has insisted no new judges can be appointed before new legislation has been passed.

But already, with one Supreme Court and two Circuit Court positions unfilled, it could be well into 2017 before the judicial appointments legislation is passed. In the meantime, more judicial vacancies may occur and in the context of a case load that is steadily increasing, justice delayed may be justice denied – at least for some.

Consideration by the Dáil Public Accounts Committee tomorrow of the National Asset Management Agency (Nama) sale of its Northern Ireland property portfolio (Project Eagle) is set to be one of the major issues of the new parliamentary session. The Comptroller & Auditor General has claimed that Nama’s sale of Project Eagle has cost the taxpayer €200million, an assertion the State agency has strongly rejected.

In addition, having tried and failed in a referendum to abolish the Seanad, Taoiseach Enda Kenny will tomorrow set out his proposals for reform of the Upper House. For decades all attempts at major reform of the Seanad have failed. Can Mr Kenny succeed now?

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.