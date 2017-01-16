Who are those guys?

If Davos, the world’s most expensive and unmissable networking event, represents any single set of ideas or cause it is that of globalisation and free trade, the idea that there is a general consensus in a global commonality of interests. That we are best served – “entrepreneurship in the global public interest” – by all pulling together in the same direction.

But the last year has been a bit of a rude shock to that aspiration. And the annual gathering of 2,500 heads of state, political and academic leaders, and captains of industry at the World Economic Forum (WEF) opening today in the Swiss resort, is likely to be dominated by a new deep unease and bewilderment among attendees.

“There is a consensus that something huge is going on, global and in many respects unprecedented,” Moises Naim of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace says. “But we don’t know what the causes are, nor how to deal with it.”

Inevitably the gathering will be dominated by analysis of and fallout from Brexit and Trump, the poster child for a new strain of populism, and what a report commissioned for Davos describes at the sharpest worldwide fall in public confidence in government, business, the media and NGOs since 2009. The discussion panels evoke the new landscape – “Squeezed and Angry: How to Fix the Middle Class Crisis”, “Politics of Fear or Rebellion of the Forgotten?”, “Tolerance at the Tipping Point?” and “The Post-EU Era”.

And what is to blame? Popular hostility to trade in US and Europe, inequality, and China’s slowdown, say the IMF and WEF. Inequality, above all, says Oxfam, is breeding resentment and leading to social breakdown – its headline grabbing press release claiming that eight billionaires hold as much wealth as the poorest half of the world’s 7.2 billion people.

The star attraction this year, Xi Jinping, the first Chinese president ever to attend Davos, who will speak this morning and whose presence is seen as symbolic of a new Chinese willingness to participate in global governance. . He is expected to use the speech, as the Financial Times puts it, “to enhance his status as one of the few responsible adults left standing on the global stage.” Many will find it a reassuring act.