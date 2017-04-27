Untreated sewage

Superbug threat

 

The discovery that an antibiotic-resistant superbug can be attributed to the discharge of untreated sewage into the sea close to Galway is an alarming development that demands a prompt response. Untreated sewage is being discharged into the sea, rivers and lakes at 43 sites around Ireland, and apart from the damage to the environment is clearly a risk to public health.

The presence of the superbug enzyme on beaches close to Spiddal, Co Galway, had been detected by a team of researchers led by Prof Martin Cormican of NUI Galway. Although found in less developed countries, particularly in Asia, it is the first time the enzyme has been found in bathing seawater in Europe.

Highly resistant

The enzyme, whose full name is New Delhi metallo-beta-lactamase, makes bacteria highly resistant to some of the last-line antibiotics available to hospitals.

Prof Cormican rightly pointed to the need for people to be prepared “to pay to clean up after ourselves”, whether through water charges or general taxation. For more than 150 years, he said, we have known that the key to preventing contamination by diseases such as typhoid and cholera was to prevent faecal matter entering the food chain. “We are still allowing sewage to flow into the sea and rivers because we have not organised ourselves to build the treatment systems we need.”

There is clearly a responsibility on central government, local authorities and other public bodies to ensure that the necessary investment in the modern infrastructure is made as quickly as possible to end the practice of untreated sewage entering the water system.

Is it enough?

Irish Water is committed to increasing its investment in waste-water infrastructure to an average of €326 million a year under its business plan for 2016-21, with new treatment plants scheduled to be in place by 2019, but it needs to examine whether this is enough to deal with the problem.

The public has a responsibility in all this. The long-running debate about water charges largely ignored the need for massive investment in waste water treatment and was instead dominated by political one-upmanship.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.