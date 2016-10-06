The Irish Times view: Time to deliver on Garda reform

The task of reform required of Minister for Justice Frances Fitzgerald and Garda Commissioner Nóirín O’Sullivan is clear – if they can’t deliver, someone must

 

Politics has been bad for policing in Ireland and An Garda Síochána would be a better organisation if steps taken to make it accountable to independent scrutiny had gone further.

But with the continuing oversight rights accorded to the Minister for Justice come responsibilities and the incumbent, Frances Fitzgerald, has a choice. Is she willing to deliver necessary reform or does she simply want the issue to go away?

As the Garda is engulfed in another controversy over its response to whistleblowers, it is worth recalling that Ms Fitzgerald assumed the justice role within the last government after events which saw the resignation of her predecessor, the retirement of a Garda Commissioner, the removal of a Garda confidential recipient and a move sideways for the secretary general at the Department of Justice.

The treatment of whistleblowers was among the issues involved. That it continues to fester undermines confidence in Ms Fitzgerald’s resolve to see cultural change within the force and in the capacity of Garda Commissioner Nóirín O’Sullivan to bring about that change.

In the report last May of the Commission of Investigation into complaints of Garda malpractice in Cavan-Monaghan, Mr Justice Kevin O’Higgins noted that the notion of loyalty can be “all the more ingrained in organisations, such as An Garda Síochána, with a strong tradition of internal solidarity” and that criticism from within can be regarded as suspect, disloyal, or even treacherous. This was not just a theoretical reflection on organisational behaviour. It has practical relevance to the quality of policing provided by the Garda.

After many critical reports and the establishment of a Garda Inspectorate, an Ombudsman Commission (Gsoc) and a Policing Authority, garda culture continues to trump reform.

Even Mr Justice O’Higgins, when conducting his investigation, encountered delays in getting information from the force. And Gsoc is campaigning for more powers because its work is being thwarted by some within the Garda. The task of reform required of Ms Fitzgerald and Ms O’Sullivan is clear. If they can’t deliver, someone must.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.