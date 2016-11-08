Teachers’ dispute: ASTI caught in a trap of its own making

Emotion is a poor substitute for strategic thinking. But the leadership of the Association of Secondary Teachers in Ireland (ASTI) has utilised emotion and a general feeling of discontent among its members to lodge a series of demands that challenge the terms of the Lansdowne Road Agreement; that have isolated it within the teaching profession and caused a ‘no-win’ confrontation with the Government.

The losers in all of this, apart from teachers themselves, will be thousands of students who stand to forfeit necessary instruction before exams and parents who will have to care for children at home. The reputation of the Government, as an effective manager, will also come under scrutiny.

Breaking ranks with other public service unions, the ASTI rejected Lansdowne Road and embarked on a go-it-alone strategy early this year. Initially, it campaigned against reform of the junior certificate exams and served notice of one-day strikes from September.

Then it stopped working hours previously agreed and then sought increases in pay for new teachers. Finally, it withdrew supervision and substitution cover it had accepted in a pre-Lansdowne Road productivity deal. That last action caused an estimated 400 school closures this week. A further 100 schools were impacted when a one-day strike relating to pay took effect. Most of these schools will be closed indefinitely. Teachers will not be paid.

“Caught in a trap of is own making” was one view of the ASTI’s inept tactics regarding supervision. The changing nature of its public campaign may have reflected the disparate concerns of members. But this confused and isolationist approach presented dangers.

The ASTI remained apart while the TUI and the INTO used the Lansdowne Road Agreement to improve the pay and conditions of their members. Minister for Education Richard Bruton was able to compare their “reasonable” approach to that of ASTI and to offer equal treatment under established structures.

In terms of public perception, the timing of ASTI’s campaign could not have been worse. Along with the Garda Representative Association – which was denied participation in Lansdowne – they pushed their way to the top of the public service queue and threatened to strike.

As we have seen, the exercise of Garda muscle can have a chilling effect and the awards suggested by the Labour Court may undermine pay restraint. That possibility would become a certainty should the ASTI be facilitated. In those circumstances, the Government has no option but to stand firm.

In 2001, following a similar, protracted dispute that failed to deliver on pay demands, a former ASTI president spoke of the need to extricate themselves from a situation that was causing “immense hurt to our students and incalculable harm to the reputation of the teaching profession”. That message remains valid.