Repealing the Eighth Amendment: Pragmatism wins out

Gesture politics gave way to pragmatism in the Dáil when independent ministers decided to support the work of the Citizens’ Assembly and an Oireachtas committee in examining change to the Constitutional ban on abortion. It was a close-run thing. Discussions between Independent Alliance ministers and Fine Gael became extremely fraught. There were threats of sacking and revolt. The episode did not improve personal relations. But a degree of stability was achieved. And a contentious issue that had thrashed the concept of collective Cabinet responsibility three months ago was safely parked.

What was it all about? Well the Anti Austerity Alliance-People Before Profit group attempted to repeat the success of Independent TDs Mick Wallace and Clare Daly in exposing differences within Government on the issue of abortion. They published a Bill providing for a referendum to repeal the 8th Amendment. This time, however, a Citizens’ Assembly was in place. And when agreement was reached to time-limit deliberations by an Oireachtas committee, Independent Alliance ministers agreed to block the Bill.

AAA-PBP members were furious. Independent ministers were accused of “a betrayal of women” and worse. This was political grand-standing. It didn’t matter that the timing of a referendum would have to await the pleasure of Government, if the Bill was passed. It didn’t matter that the terms of a referendum would have to be carefully drafted in advance. It didn’t matter that deliberate misrepresentation and public uncertainty could bring rejection for yet another abortion referendum. This was gesture politics: apparent action without substance.

The best – perhaps only – chance of devising a compassionate response to crisis pregnancies is through a public education process of the kind that facilitated same sex marriages. That required a citizens’ assembly, an Oireachtas committee and lots of expert advice. The process will be slow. But it has the capacity to empower nervous politicians in responding to those who would oppose abortion in all circumstances.