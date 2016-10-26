Politicians’ pay: damned when they do, and when they don’t

One of the few constants in Irish life has been a disparaging public attitude towards TDs and Senators. In the early days of the State, the usual complaint was that constituents only saw them at election time, as if their Oireachtas duties did not matter. They were, for some voters, required to mediate with government agencies on their behalf but not really valued. Since then, the changing nature of media and the emergence of internet websites that facilitate vicious, personalised criticism has transformed fairly good natured grumbling into a carnival of negativity.

The latest instances of vulgar abuse were prompted by the proposed restitution of pay for TDs and Senators, in accordance with the Lansdowne Road Agreement. There was no special deal done. Oireachtas members will get no more than their civil service counterparts. Members of Government – some under duress – agreed to forego a restitution of their ministerial allowances as a sign of social solidarity. It made no difference. Politicians were derided as money-grubbing and useless, “wastes of space” being one of the kinder appellations. Pay restoration amounting to €5,000 by 2018 was unfairly compared to a delayed €5 welfare Budget increase.

If the Lansdowne Road Agreement survives existing challenges from the Garda Síochána and the ASTI, public service unions will seek a gradual restoration of the pay and pension deductions imposed on higher paid public servants in 2009, and again in 2013. TDs, who saw their salaries drop from €100,000 to €87,258 over seven years will benefit, as will Senators, whose pay fell from €74,000 to €65,000. Back then – following public pressure – more reforms ensured the income of Oireachtas members is subjected to tax, PRSI, USC, pension levies and pension contributions.

Most elected representatives work long hours; have little time for family life and are forever at risk of losing their seats. It is a precarious and often thankless occupation. Having endured poor pay for decades because increases required a Dáil vote that depended on government goodwill and improved economic circumstances, Oireachtas members used the benchmarking process of 2000 to link their pay to civil service grades. It was an opportunistic move that delivered a 28 per cent increase to TDs. They were not alone in boarding Charlie McCreevy’s gravy train. The benchmarking process embraced all public servants and added €1.2 billion to the Government’s pay and pensions bill. But when the economic crash happened, TDs became the whipping boys.

The nature of politics invites criticism and close scrutiny, by political opponents and by disillusioned citizens. The process can contribute positively to public accountability. But balance and fair judgement is required. In this particular instance concerning pay restoration, TDs are as entitled as other public servants.