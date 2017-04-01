Organ donor week: it could be you

A new opt-out system would significantly increase the donor organ pool

 

Some 280 organ transplants were carried out in the Republic during 2016, representing the second highest yearly transplant rate on record. Notwithstanding the generosity of the 77 families who donated a loved one’s organs last year, too many people continue to die while waiting for a kidney, heart, lung, liver or pancreas transplant.

Minister for Health Simon Harris said proposals for the creation of an opt-out system of consent for organ donations will be brought to Cabinet soon

Although the living donors programme is growing, organ donation after death remains restricted by the current opt -in system of consent. An alternative soft opt-out organ donor system, whereby people who do not object to their organs being harvested after death would have them used for transplantation, (with the proviso that next of kin continue to be consulted) is needed.

Such a system has the potential to significantly increase the donor organ pool. Launching Organ Donor Awareness Week – which runs until next Saturday – Minister for Health Simon Harris said proposals for the creation of an opt-out system of consent for organ donations will be brought to Cabinet soon as part of an over-arching policy on human tissue. However public consultation would be required and the Minister indicated this would be launched before the end of the summer.

He also suggested the donor population could be expanded by extending criteria for donations, extending the age of potential donors and using medical technology to harvest organs not previously considered suitable. And it is important that doctors and transplant coordinators ensure all donor opportunities are followed up.

Saoirse Perry from Cabra who received a liver transplant last year with Minister for Health Leo Varadkar at the launch by Organ Donor Awareness in the Mansion House in Dublin on Monday. Photograph: Gareth Chaney Collins
Saoirse Perry from Cabra, who received a liver transplant in recent years, with then minister for health Leo Varadkar at a launch by Organ Donor Awareness in Dublin in 2015. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins

While a public consultation on legislative change is both necessary and appropriate, the debate must be underpinned by an understanding that under an opt-out system, individuals have exactly the same choice as in an opt-in system – to donate or not to donate. An opt-out system continues to give protection to those who do not wish to donate and makes it more likely that those who are willing to donate will be able to do so.

A soft opt-out organ donation system will further encourage altruism and will be better for recipients, donors and relatives.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.