Northern Ireland election results: DUP handed pivotal role

It will become clear whether Sinn Féin has abandoned power sharing to concentrate on its goal of a united Ireland

Updated: 11 minutes ago

DUP leader Arlene Foster speaking in Belfast on Friday after British prime minister Theresa May announced she would work with “friends and allies” in the DUP to enable her to lead a government. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

DUP leader Arlene Foster speaking in Belfast on Friday after British prime minister Theresa May announced she would work with “friends and allies” in the DUP to enable her to lead a government. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

 

The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) has been handed a pivotal role in the new House of Commons. Whether it can use that position to defend the interests of Northern Ireland in a meaningful way will be a real test of its political ability.

Party leader Arlene Foster, who fought a dreadful campaign in the recent Assembly elections, has been given something to smile about with her party’s bounce back in the general election. Not only has the DUP gained two extra seats; it has pushed up its share of the vote by a significant margin, putting some clear blue water between itself and Sinn Féin in the battle to be the biggest party in the North.

Foster has reacted to the results by saying the union is safe but the real test will be whether she can use her new position of influence to have the North’s powersharing institutions restored.

The DUP has expressed a commitment to those institutions. It is also clearly in the interests of the incoming Conservative minority government to have a workable devolved administration in Belfast, as it will have enough on its plate without having to impose direct rule from Westminster.

However, even if the DUP and the Conservatives are prepared to make the compromises necessary to restore the powersharing Executive, it will not happen unless Sinn Féin cooperates. By effectively turning the Westminster elections into a staging post in its campaign for a Border poll, Sinn Féin managed to eliminate its nationalist rival the SDLP from Westminster, but it also prompted a significant rise in the DUP vote.

Sinn Féin’s adherence to the outdated policy of abstentionism has helped to put the DUP into a stronger position in Westminster by effectively lowering the threshold for a government majority. In coming weeks it will become clear whether Sinn Féin is genuinely interested in participating in the governance of Northern Ireland or whether it has abandoned that project to concentrate on its long-term goal of a united Ireland. If it is the latter the Irish Government will have to reassess its long-term policy on the North.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.