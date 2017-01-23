Irish Times View: With power comes responsibility

Facebook must face up to fake news

 

This week, Facebook began testing new measures to fact-check and flag fake news for the first time outside the US.

Unsurprisingly, Germany was the first country in which the social media company chose to roll out filters allowing users to report false stories to a third-party fact-checker, which would then flag stories deemed untrue.

Since the US presidential election there has been growing concern in Germany that the country’s own election, due to take place later this year, will be similarly tainted by misinformation and hacking.

Chancellor Angela Merkel has warned of the potential dangers of campaigns being orchestrated by Russia, while credible reports indicate many fabricated and misleading news articles have already been published targeting her government’s policies, along with incendiary stories about refugees and Islam.

How effective the new initiative will be remains to be seen, relying as it does on the services of a no-profit company which will not be paid by Facebook.

Determined to resist

Social media companies remain determined to resist taking direct responsibility for content published and disseminated on their platforms, seeking to maintain the distinction between the services they provide and traditional publishing or broadcasting.

That position is coming increasingly under strain, particularly in Germany, where justice minister Haiku Maps has suggested that Facebook should be treated as a media company, making it liable for fake news or hate speech shared on its site, while parliamentarians in the Bundestag are proposing a law that would impose punitive fines on social media companies which do not react swiftly to complaints.

The overall trend is unmistakable; Facebook and other services will fight a vigorous rearguard action, but legislators are becoming impatient with their refusal to accept that the huge power they now wield comes with significant responsibilities to civic society.

Germany is currently taking the lead, but the ramifications of these issues transcend borders and must inevitably become the subject of international debate, not least in Ireland, where the European headquarters of most of these companies are located.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.