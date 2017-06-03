Fine Gael chooses Varadkar’s tradition-shattering profile

Bulk of support came from elected members whose seats depend on attracting disillusioned voters

 

The election of Leo Varadkar as leader of Fine Gael does not represent a change in political direction, more a change in emphasis and the need to offer something different if the party is to forestall the growth of Fianna Fáil. The bulk of Varadkar’s support came from councillors and Oireachtas members who risked losing their seats if the party failed to attract disillusioned voters. But a large majority of party members favoured Simon Coveney, reflecting a divide that could fuel future conflict.

Assessments of support within the party showed Varadkar to be popular with younger members while Coveney attracted an older vote. Both men represented generational change, as Enda Kenny and Michael Noonan stepped aside, while offering slightly different values.

Varadkar was hard-edged on economic issues while his opponent embraced the “Just Society” and the need for an inclusive social approach. Behind the rhetoric was the party’s need to respond to dramatic cultural and population shifts. For elected members, Varadkar provided the necessary tradition-shattering profile. A gay man and son of an Indian immigrant father, they believed his intelligence, drive and grasp of modern political stagecraft would revive the party’s fortunes.

Time is not on Varadkar’s side. Elected leader of a diminished party, he has to consolidate his position as taoiseach. That will require dealing with the concerns of Independent Ministers who support the minority Government and reaffirming the terms of a “confidence and supply” arrangement with Fianna Fáil. The first task may be easy but the latter is hedged around with difficulties because of its likely impact on the timing and outcome of a general election. Micheál Martin and Varadkar will be seeking political commitments and space to manoeuvre.

A recovery in support for Fine Gael, because of media attention during the long, drawn-out leadership race, will not have been lost on Fianna Fáil. The party had edged ahead of Fine Gael in opinion polls at the end of last year, but is now trailing the Government party. The prospect of a new and ambitious taoiseach extending that recovery will embolden supporters of Martin to demand a more forceful Dáil approach in operating the “confidence and supply” agreement. For his part, Varadkar has indicated a determination to hang tough with Fianna Fáil on such matters. To a large extent, this amounts to coat-trailing. Neither leader is likely to precipitate an election if the opinion polls point to a hung Dáil.

Fianna Fáil has offered conditional support for three budgets. If that arrangement stands, an election – in spite of fevered speculation – may not happen for two years. The likelihood, however, is that Varadkar will have much less time to show things can be done better in a changing society.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.