Education reform needs to keep pace with change in workplace

Skills such as problem-solving will be crucial to prevent students being left behind

 

In just a few years the skills required in the workplace will have changed significantly. Due to advances in artificial intelligence and automation, research indicates that the jobs of tomorrow will require a much greater emphasis on creativity, problem-solving and team-working,

These rapid changes raise questions about whether our students will have the skills to thrive in the modern world. The recent release of the OECD’s Pisa rankings – which measure the ability of teenagers to think – provide some comfort. Irish teenagers are among the best in the world at reading, and significantly above average for maths and science.

Major challenges remain, however. Outcomes for high-achieving students are relatively poor. There are serious concerns over the basic maths skills of students progressing to higher education. In addition, successive studies have found our State examinations tend to reward rote-learning and regurgitation rather than crucial skills such as critical thinking.

Pace not inspiring

Most experts agree we need more innovative forms of learning and assessment to promote the skills young people will need in the workplace of tomorrow. The slow pace of curriculum reform to date, however, is not inspiring. Following a decade or more of debate, reforms to the Junior Cycle are finally being introduced to schools. The changes seek to boost children’s engagement and promote a much broader range of skills.

However, these changes are not being fully rolled out in the majority of secondary schools because of a dispute involving the Association of Secondary Teachers in Ireland (ASTI). It has directed members not to engage in training linked to the new curriculum or in classroom-based assessments. This could result in tens of thousands of students being automatically deducted 10 per cent in exams. ASTI members are due to vote later this month on new settlement proposals which could end the dispute. Concern among teachers is understandable. However, the most far-reaching reforms have been watered down in the face of opposition from teachers’ unions. The resulting changes are modest, but they are a start.

It is vital that pupils have the opportunity to benefit from reforms which provide a much broader emphasis on teaching and learning. Any further opposition will hamper long-overdue change at Leaving Certificate level – a curriculum which, in the case of some subjects, has not changed significantly in more than 30 years.

Change will not wait for us. Policy-makers, governments and business leaders all need to be proactive in upskilling a new generation so they are not left behind. Many jobs will disappear over the coming years. Others will grow, and jobs which do not even exist today will become commonplace. What is certain is our future workforce will need a more modern set of skills. It is crucial that our education system keeps pace.

