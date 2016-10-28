Drinks lobby flexes muscle over alcohol controls

If anyone doubts the influence of the drinks industry they should consider the abysmal failure of successive governments to protect public health by controlling the consumption of alcohol. The latest exhibition of supine behaviour was provided by Senators on Wednesday when they blocked the passage of the Public Health (Alcohol) Bill 2015 by engaging in a filibuster.

Government health agencies and Oireachtas committees acknowledged in recent years that society is in denial about the extent of alcohol abuse; the cost to the State through illness, absenteeism and crime and the damage caused to families and individuals. They are absolutely correct. But little was done because the drinks lobby called the legislative tune. Binge drinking became the norm amongst young people. Consumption amongst women rose rapidly to damaging levels. And while recession saw spending fall, consumption remains well above the European average.

The last government promised change. Minimum pricing, sports sponsorship, controls on advertising, health warnings and separate sales areas in supermarkets and other outlets were all on the agenda. But intensive lobbying by the industry slowed and limited progress. It took four years to produce a Bill that fell with the Fine Gael/Labour government. Its reintroduction by Minister for Health Simon Harris triggered a revolt by Fine Gael senators. Under pressure from the drinks industry, they took particular exception to a provision that alcohol display areas should be physically separated from the remainder of a retail premises. Nothing new there. Seven years ago, the Fianna Fáil/Progressive Democrats/Green Party government legislated for a similar separation but then lost its nerve.

Protecting public health does not always involve a win-win situation. Necessary measures can impact on the producers and suppliers of potentially damaging goods. Treating alcohol as just another product, to be displayed near a checkout like a bag of sweets, disguises its addictive nature. If the Government is serious about reducing alcohol abuse, it will insist on this requirement.