Crime prevention: a case of vision and value

Money well spent on Le Cheile mentoring programme

 

The importance of keeping young people out of prison, instead of locking them up, is slowly being accepted within the criminal justice system. But much remains to be done. A new adult mentoring programme for young offenders offers the prospect of reducing reoffending rates by up to 30 per cent and the scheme should be expanded within the Probation Service. It is not just a question of saving public money through these interventions. Mentoring adds to the self-confidence of the individuals concerned and allows them to turn their lives around and contribute to their local communities.

A report, Reducing Youth Crime in Ireland, sets out the benefits of the mentoring programme that was introduced in 2013. Independent analysis of this work found the risk of clients reoffending fell by 28 per cent and it recorded a reduced consumption of drugs and alcohol, improved self-confidence and general happiness among those being supported. The sample was relatively small – only 152 clients in 2015 – but the success rate of the programme suggests that 42 young people almost certainly stayed out of jail.

The scheme involves a one-to-one relationship, based on support services, in which volunteers from local communities act as positive role models for young persons through their advice and support. It has been estimated that for every €1 spent on the mentoring programme, savings of €4.35 are made in social and economic benefits. That estimate may be low because the scheme deals with young offenders. Within the adult prison population, the recidivism rate amounts to 62 per cent within three years. Keeping young offenders out of jail would have an obvious knock-on-effect on their later behaviour.

Supporting young offenders through the Le Chéile mentoring programme represents an administrative breakthrough that has been recognised as “a key part” of the Probation Service. To fulfil its potential, the scheme will require additional resources and funding. That, in turn, will call for political vision and social awareness. It would be money well spent.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.