Changed Times: Bob Dylan is awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature

There are few enough happy surprises in modern life but the awarding of the Nobel Prize for Literature to Bob Dylan represents a popular and worthy choice which recognises an enduring and singular talent who, over the past half century, has changed forever the range and meaning of popular song. He is also the first songwriter to win the prize, which in itself is perhaps a reflection of the changing nature of literature in the digital age.

Dylan, born Robert Zimmerman 75 years ago in Duluth, Minnesota, has been mooted for the prize in the past. Though he and his work have been recognised worldwide with honorary degrees and citations, not to mention millions of record sales and countless covers by other singers, many considered the Nobel Prize beyond him. Perhaps anticipating something of a backlash at what might be characterised as a dumbing down of the award, the permanent secretary of the Swedish Academy, Sara Danius, said she hoped it would not be criticised for its choice.

And, rather inevitably, she cited one of his most famous songs, The Times They Are A Changin, when she compared his work to that of Homer and Sappho, literary giants from a different age.“He’s a great poet – a great poet in the English-speaking tradition. For 54 years he’s been at it, reinventing himself constantly, creating a new identity.”

The official announcement was more considered, stating that Dylan was being recognised “for having created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition”.

Though there is no doubting Dylan’s impact and influence on modern song, and the performance of it, he has often polarised opinion, from the heady days of the 1960s when he moved from the world of the folk café to that of the rock stage. On signature albums such as Blonde On Blonde and Blood on the Tracks he created a timeless body of work that rewards endless revisiting. But ironically he has never seemed happy in the spotlight. It will be fascinating to hear his acceptance speech if, indeed, he turns up to make it.