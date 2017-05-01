Brexit summit ensures a focus on people, money and Ireland

Albeit a four-minute summit of record-breaking brevity, there was nevertheless plenty of substance.

The EU27 heads of government’s approval in Brussels on Saturday of the Brexit negotiating priorities marks an important opening of a new phase in the process – hard bargaining can now begin after Britain’s June 8th election.

The initial focus will be on the rights of EU citizens in Britain and British citizens in the EU, the UK’s financial obligations, and issues surrounding Ireland and the Border. Council president Donald Tusk described the EU priorities now as “people, money and Ireland”.

The guidelines had been known for some weeks, but the summit, in reminding all that Brussels now holds the whip hand in shaping the talks framework, also provided clarity on the crucial issue of the sequencing of the two strands of talks: “divorce” talks – who gets the children, access to them, and how much alimony is to be paid – and the future relationship-talks, specifically trade.

From an Irish perspective, it was good news. As Minister of State for European Affairs Dara Murphy observed, we “ have essentially converted our hopes into European hopes and aspirations and I don’t think we could have wished for such a good start. But it’s only a start.”

The minuted reference to Northern Ireland’s full, automatic reintegration into the EU in the eventuality of unity is a welcome bonus.

Both, the fruit of an impressive diplomatic offensive aimed at individual member-states and key officials.

What has emerged on sequencing is an ambitious opening phase – chief negotiator Michel Barnier optimistically believes it can be completed by October – which addresses the post-Brexit rights of citizens of both sides, a formula for calculating the UK departure bill, put by some at €50 billion, and allows free movement of people here without a Border.

“Sufficient progress” on these issues would allow talks on trade, including Irish cross-Border trade, to open in parallel.

The mood music was firm and polite but EU leaders warned the UK it should not underestimate the complexity of the road ahead.

Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker spoke of the talks on mutual recognition of their citizens’ rights alone requiring at least two dozen separate questions answered. Brexit secretary David Davis said both sides were now clear and that talks will be “tough and, at times, confrontational”.

Both sides were not averse to some throwing of shapes. The last-minute UK veto of some €6 billion in spending on agreed EU programmes was described as unhelpful. UK sources said it was only a “usual” pre-election postponement of controversial decisons.

And the council responded to recent UK suggestions that it could remain home to some of the EU’s institutions after Brexit by setting up a process to examine where they would actually relocate.