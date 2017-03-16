Bishop Eamonn Casey: A pastor and a man

He faithfully articulated Church teaching, including on sex, even if – with regards to the latter – he did so with lesser zeal than some contemporaries

Updated: 52 minutes ago

Coverage of bishop Eamonn Casey's resignation begin in May, 1992. Photograph: The Irish Times

Coverage of bishop Eamonn Casey's resignation begin in May, 1992. Photograph: The Irish Times

 

There is no reason to believe that had Bishop Eamonn Casey remained a member of the Irish Episcopal Conference after 1992, he would have behaved differently to his former colleagues. He was a participant when the response of those bishops in the late 1980s was merely to take out insurance when alerted by events in the US to the probability of clerical child sexual abuse allegations emerging in Ireland.

A 2013 investigation of Galway diocese by the church’s own child protection watchdog, its National Board for Safeguarding Children, found that in the early 1980s he did not deal adequately with a credible abuse allegation against one of his priests.

He faithfully articulated Church teaching, including on sex, even if – with regards to the latter – he did so with lesser zeal than some contemporaries. In that context accusations of hypocrisy may be overdone.

The revelations of 1992 brought him down and were an early contributor – though much worse was to follow – to the collapse in Ireland of the church he so greatly loved

Bishop Eamonn Casey, clearly, believed in rendering to Rome those things he believed Roman. It allowed him freedom to pursue his true passion: he revelled in people, particularly in being able to help them.

This was consistent whether as a young priest securing accommodation for the homeless and immigrants in London or as a trail-blazing bishop in pursuit of social justice for the marginalised in Ireland, for development of the West of this island, or for those in need of help in Africa and Central and South America, through his work with Trócaire whose identity he defined. “Driving force” were words used accurately over recent days to describe him.

The revelations of 1992 brought him down and were an early contributor – though much worse was to follow – to the collapse in Ireland of the church he so greatly loved. They also freed him to develop a better relationship with his son Peter. His 14 year exile was a cruel imposition as was his permanent removal from public ministry on his eventual return to Ireland.

As priest and bishop Eamonn Casey may have fallen short of an ideal. But as pastor and man he made life so much better for very many. The good he did lives on through various agencies.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.