A question of character in the US presidential election

With policies serving as mere adornments – US democracy is emasculated

Updated: about 2 hours ago

Republican US presidential nominee Donald Trump listens as Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton answers a question from the audience during their presidential town hall debate at Washington University in St Louis, Missouri. Photograph: Rick Wilking/Reuters.

Republican US presidential nominee Donald Trump listens as Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton answers a question from the audience during their presidential town hall debate at Washington University in St Louis, Missouri. Photograph: Rick Wilking/Reuters.

 

‘Yes, this is who Donald Trump is. The question for us, the question our country must answer is that this is not who we are.” Hillary Clinton didn’t dwell on indignation or the disgust felt by most at Donald Trump’s sexual boasting. It was a given; unnecessary. Even Trump’s wife Melania had expressed her disgust.

Instead Clinton focussed most effectively during the latest presidential debate on the “real Donald Trump”; his half-hearted apologia and attempts to minimise the significance of his comments, his suggestions it was “locker room” banter, “just words”, and out of character.

Not so, she said. He has form as a bigot, chauvinist and brazen repeat offender against women, Hispanics, Muslims ... “He never apologises to anybody for anything,”she said recalling his abuse of the Muslim Khan family, his suggestion a Hispanic judge was biased because of his background, his ridiculing of a disabled reporter, and false claims that President Obama was not born in America. She might have mentioned claims that Mexican illegals are all rapists and Muslims dangerous...

Full coverage of the US presidential election

It was a theme running through the disappointing debate. The scene had been set so dramatically by the leaked Trump recording that anything short of an implosion would disappoint.

And he didn’t implode, treating viewers to more of his best-form-of-defence-is-attack bluster, wild claims, at times hilarious non-sequiturs and rambling streams of consciousness. Always unspecific on policy. He is still in the contest. Irrepressible. Unshameable. And, to the consternation of increasing numbers of leading Republicans who now also fear the loss of both houses of Congress.

Trump did break new ground – he was the first presidential candidate ever to threaten to jail his opponent if elected. He admitted for the first time he had used €1 billion losses to avoid paying tax – although bizarrely blaming Clinton for the lax tax regime that allowed him and “her rich friends” to do so. He as good as backed Russia and Syria over Aleppo, and suggested Russian hacking of Democratic emails was imaginary.

In a significant U-turn he morphed his demand for a ban on Muslims entering the US into a claim that what he is talking about is “extreme vetting”. And did he ever sexually assault women, as he had bragged? “No”. Few will be reassured.

Clinton had rough moments, notably on her deletion of emails, but his attempt to raise her husband’s philandering record – three accusers sat in the audience – rang hollow.

When she strayed into policy, like Obamacare, it was to offer nuanced critiques and clear policies. Like them or not. Against almost any other candidate there would have been the opportunity for serious debate on challenges facing the country. But this is no longer a contest about issues but reduced to character and fitness to serve, with policies, mere adornments. US democracy is emasculated.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.