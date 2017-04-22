Diarmaid Ferriter: Teaching unions must unite on pay
Teachers subjected to two-tier pay system that is compete antithesis of equality
Teachers at all levels have a particular balancing act to perform: to safeguard teachers’ welfare and to promote the interests of those they serve. Photograph: The Irish Times
The teachers’ conferences during the week revolved around demands for equality. The two-tier salary scales for teachers are doing great damage to the teaching profession and the education system.