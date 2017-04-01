Diarmaid Ferriter: Ross on the doss is no keeper of Lemass flame

Minister is wrong: former taoiseach was a hard-working, interventionist politician

Diarmaid Ferriter

Seán Lemass: “He never abandoned the proposition that workers and employers were on the same side, despite appearances,” said Tom Garvin. Photograph: Dermot O’Shea

Minister Shane Ross is on the doss. Worse than that, he is distorting history in order to justify his indolence. He has piously insisted he will not intervene in the Bus Éireann dispute because he wishes to honour the legacy of Seán Lemass, who established new industrial relations machinery in 1946: “We should not undo his measured work and later, subsequent reforms. Accordingly, we should avoid embroiling Ministers in resolving industrial relations issues that would cut across the respective roles of the Workplace Relations Commission and the Labour Court.”

