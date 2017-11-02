Conor Cruise O’Brien forced Ireland to reconsider nationalism
The intellectual challenged the idea the pursuit of unity was the State’s main goal
File image of Conor Cruise O’Brien. In the Labour Party his views on the North caused huge dissension, but with the support of Brendan Corish he swung the party behind his policies.
Conor Cruise O’Brien, the centenary of whose birth occurs on November 3th, was one of the most influential and courageous public figures to emerge in the history of independent Ireland.