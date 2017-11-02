Conor Cruise O’Brien forced Ireland to reconsider nationalism

The intellectual challenged the idea the pursuit of unity was the State’s main goal

Stephen Collins

File image of Conor Cruise O’Brien. In the Labour Party his views on the North caused huge dissension, but with the support of Brendan Corish he swung the party behind his policies.

File image of Conor Cruise O’Brien. In the Labour Party his views on the North caused huge dissension, but with the support of Brendan Corish he swung the party behind his policies.

Conor Cruise O’Brien, the centenary of whose birth occurs on November 3th, was one of the most influential and courageous public figures to emerge in the history of independent Ireland.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.