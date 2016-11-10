Colm Tóibín: Trump agenda will be felt for generations to come
Jaded Clinton trumped by toxic formula of surprise, menace and excitement
Ambridge, Pennsylvania. Sixty-two per cent of Americans living in small cities or rural places voted for Donald Trump. Photograph: Hilary Swift/The New York Times
It was the beautiful old library building of a university in southern California and it was hosting one of the smaller award ceremonies that lead up to the Academy Awards. I was beside a woman whose book club had read my novel Brooklyn. She and her husband, a man as pleasant and friendly as his wife, had also seen the movie. They could not have been more charming.