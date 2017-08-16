Brian Boyd: Sunlight of tech disinfects Charlottesville
Unhidden by hoods and robes, white nationalists have been caught on camera
There was clear and indisputable video evidence of the white nationalist protesters in Charlottesville last weekend. Their faces weren’t hidden under the traditional attire of hoods and robes. Photograph: Edu Bayer/New York Times
All of 100 years ago, a US supreme court justice, Louis Brandeis, had this to say about wrong-doing: “Publicity is justly commended as a remedy for social and industrial diseases. Sunlight is the best of disinfectants; electric light is the most efficient policeman.”