Breda O’Brien: People of faith need to uncouple from Trump
US religious right’s view of president-elect mirrors left’s stance on Hillary Clinton
‘A great deal of Trump’s success could be attributed to voters not being able to stomach the prospect of four years of Hillary Clinton.’ Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters
An American columnist wrote this: “There we have a snapshot of . . . this president’s remarkably solid support . . . [He is seen as] not a reckless predator of women but a victim of an elitist-moralist plot; not a breaker of solemn oaths but a breaker of moral chains; not a cornered con man but a hero to all who feel hunted.”