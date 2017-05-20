Breda O’Brien: I can’t remember labour but I’ll never forget the vomiting

Even though it is 16 years ago this week that I gave birth to my last baby, I immediately dropped everything to listen when I heard on a radio programme that there is a new Irish charity, Hyperemesis Ireland (hyperemesis.ie), dedicated to hyperemesis gravidarum, or constant vomiting in pregnancy.

Although it is true that you forget what labour is like, I have never forgotten what having hyperemesis was like.

Most women experience some degree of nausea in pregnancy. Hyperemesis is like having the worst winter vomiting bug – but for months.

The only time in my life when I ever lost weight with ease was when pregnant, but I don’t recommend it.

At nine months pregnant, I always weighed slightly less than when I conceived, despite having babies that were a fine size. So in effect, I lost two stones every pregnancy. In my first three pregnancies, I was still throwing up right up until I went into labour.

On the last one, I found an answer, as you will see below. For the first three, I got used to getting disgusted looks in the street, because even though I learned to carry plastic bags, sometimes it came on too fast and I was left utterly humiliated, helplessly vomiting or retching in the street.

People always assumed I was drunk. No one ever offered any sympathy, or even a brief “Are you all right, love?”

The thing is, I had a relatively mild form of hyperemesis, because I only ended up on a drip once. I know many women who spent weeks in hospital, too weak to even lift their heads.

I will never forget the kindness of my GP through it all. Probably because I was used to being young and healthy, I felt shame at being so ill, so unable to cope with what was supposed to be a normal, joyous time, particularly since I had had trouble conceiving.

When I went to him on the first pregnancy having lost a stone, he immediately put me on bed rest. The relief I felt to be able to rest was unbelievable. I had continued to go to work even though I could barely stand up.

When, by the end of that week, I had lost another couple of pounds, he referred me to my obstetrician as an urgent case.

That was when I was put on the drip, and I will always remember that was when I felt the first butterfly wing movements of the baby, almost as if he were saying, “Hang in there, Mammy”.

Safe treatments

The key thing about the new charity is that it offers hope to women and their families. There is a natural reticence about taking medication in pregnancy but the website emphasises that there are safe treatments.

When I was pregnant with my youngest son, someone referred me to Mary Pender, an acupuncturist and nutritional therapist in Stoneybatter, Dublin. Mary originally qualified as a physiotherapist but is an internationally recognised acupuncturist.

She put me on, among other things, vitamin B6. I was fascinated to see that it is now a standard part of treatment, but at the time people queried whether I should be taking supplements at all. (Initially, I could not keep them down, but quite quickly, thanks to her treatments, the nausea and vomiting faded so that I began to eat relatively normally. The relief was indescribable.)

Pregnant women would regularly tell me that they had the condition themselves, all while tucking into cheese sandwiches and pickles

One of the best things about the new organisation is that they have a network of volunteer supporters. Trying to explain to someone what it is like is a very lonely experience if they have not had hyperemesis themselves.

For example, pregnant women would regularly tell me that they had the condition themselves, all while tucking into cheese sandwiches and pickles with obvious enjoyment, while even the sight of food was enough to set off vomiting or retching for me.

The smell from butchers’ shops was the worst. Does anyone know why a heightened sense of smell is part of the condition?

I have never been able to figure out the evolutionary advantage of hyperemesis, although someone once suggested to me that it may be to do with allergies in the unborn child, and it is nature’s way of protecting the baby.

It is true that two of my children have pronounced food allergies, but two don’t. So that doesn’t exactly support the thesis.

Having someone who had been through it to talk to would have been wonderful all those years ago

The woman who led my antenatal classes used to refer to me as “the one who faints”. She never seemed to think it might be a good idea to ask why I was passing out so regularly.

Having someone who had been through it to talk to would have been wonderful all those years ago. It would have taken away not only the loneliness but also the sting of those who hinted that I was exaggerating.

It is wonderful to know that there are treatment guidelines now, and that awareness of this debilitating condition is growing. They need more volunteers, so former sufferers might consider getting in touch with Hyperemesis Ireland.